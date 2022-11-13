EAM Jaishankar meets US State Secretary Blinken; discusses Ukraine war, Indo-Pacific and bilateral ties

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DRSJAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar meets his US counterpart Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh

India-US ties: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met with his US counterpart Antony Blinken and discussed a wide range of issues including the Ukraine conflict, the strategic Indo-Pacific region and bilateral relations.

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh. “A good meeting with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken.Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations (sic)," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

At the end of the ASEAN gala dinner on Saturday, EAM Jaishankar also met UN chief António Guterres. Additionally, he also held discussions with his counterpart from Thailand, Don Pramudwinai.

“Always nice to catch up with DPM & FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand. Discussed our shared regional concerns and the strengthening partnership with ASEAN,” he said.

“Met Canadian colleagues Trade Minister @mary_ng and FM @melaniejoly at the ASEAN gala dinner. All for greater trade and strategic convergence, while countering terrorism and opposing radicalization,” he said in another tweet.

EAM Jaishankar meets several world leaders

Meanwhile, the Indian External Affairs minister also held meetings with his counterparts from Indonesia, Singapore and Canada.

It should be noted that Jaishankar is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit in the Cambodian capital.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar; discusses Ukraine war

Latest India News