One killed, 6 injured in violence during Durga idol immersion in Bihar's Munger

Image Source : INDIA TV One killed in Munger during Durga idol immersion.

One person was killed and six others suffered injuries in firing in Bihar's Munger district during the Durga idol immersion. The incident took place on Monday when the crowd had gathered to participate in the event.

According to reports, police have detained over 100 people in connection with the incident. Police claimed that they have also recovered 12 empty cartridges and three country-made pistols from the incident site. The injured persons have been admitted to the Sadar hospital here.

Reports suggest that clashes broke out between police and locals after cops asked the crowd not to delay processions. The crowd even pelted stone at the police. Police said that anti-social elements had gathered during the idol immersion and created a commotion.

The incident took place ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in the state. A total of 71 seats including Munger will vote on Wednesday.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage