First evacuation flight from Dubai to Mangaluru rescheduled back to May 12

The first flight handling the evacuation operation from Dubai to Mangaluru which was rescheduled from May 12 to May 14, has been once again pre-scheduled to May 12. In a tweet, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said, "Air India has pre-scheduled the Special Evacuation Flight from Dubai to Mangalore on 14/5/2020 to 12/5/2020 after constant persuade. New Schedule: Flight no - IX 0384 Timing: Dubai - 16:10 Mangalore - 21:10 *All timings local."

The Centre has arranged two flights from Gulf countries to Karnataka to bring the people stranded there. The date of the operation of another flight from Doha to Bengaluru will be announced soon, Gowda said.

