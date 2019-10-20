Dry day in several districts of Delhi, Noida ahead of Haryana Assembly polls

Ahead of Haryana assembly polls on October 21, dry days will be observed for 48-hour period in districts of Delhi, UP, Punjab that share borders with Haryana.

Law and order authorities in the state have made efforts to avoid influencing of voters by means of alcohol.

As per officials, liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed from October 19 till October 21 when the voting for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly will take place.

Order issued by District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh clearly state that all liquor shops in Gautam Buddh Nagar falling in 8-km radius of Haryana will have to shut shop at 6 pm on October 19 and remain shut till the polling is completed. The liquor shops will also remain shut on the day of counting -- October 24.

According to National Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk, average seizure value of liquor per day for over Rs 50 lakh in the initial few days of the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in the state of Haryana.

In line with EC's orders, governments of Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi have issued similar guidelines for districts in the two states bordering Haryana.