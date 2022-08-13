Drugs worth Rs 100 crore seized by Customs at Chennai Airport

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Narcotics worth Rs 100 crore seized by Customs at Chennai Airport

Highlights Iqbal B Urandadi, an Indian passenger arrived at the Chennai airport.

He arrived on Thursday via an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Chennai Air Customs recovered drugs worth Rs 100 crore from him.

Drugs seized Chennai airport : Iqbal B Urandadi, an Indian passenger arrived at the Chennai airport from Addis Ababa, through an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Thursday (August 11). He was stopped at the airport as narcotics worth Rs 100 crore were recovered from him by Chennai Air Customs.

According to AIU intelligence officer Anil Kumar, the passenger was intercepted by AIU officers. Seizure of heroin and cocaine weighing 9.590 kgs valued at Rs 100 crores was done, a statement by Chennai Air Customs said.

Officer Anil Kumar of Airport Customs intercepted a passenger named Iqbal Basha Urandadi of Indian nationality. "On examination of his baggage/person, cocaine and heroin which was concealed in his checked-in baggage and footwear totally weighing 9.590 kgs worth Rs 100 crore was recovered. The substance was seized under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The passenger has been arrested," the official statement reads.

Further investigation is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News