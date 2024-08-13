DRDO successfully test fires indigenous portable anti-tank missile | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Visuals from the field firing range in Jaisalmer

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test-fired the Made-in-India Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM). The test-firing took place at the field firing range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, said DRDO officials.

According to an official statement, the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Weapon System was indigenously designed and developed by DRDO. It consists of MPATGM, the Man Portable Launcher, the Target Acquisition System (TAS), and the Fire Control Unit (FCU).

The Anti Tank Guided Missile or ATGM system is well-equipped with both day and night, as well as top attack capability. The dual mode seeker functionality enhances value addition to the missile capability for tank warfare, the officials said.

