DRDO successfully test fires enhanced version of Pinaka rocket | Video

Continuing the development of Artillery Rocket Systems, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired the extended range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) on June 24-25 at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

As many as twenty-five rockets were launched in quick succession and the test met complete mission objectives, defence sources said.

The enhanced range version of Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kms, they said.

All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments including Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking System deployed by ITR & PXE.

