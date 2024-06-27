DRDO successfully completes developmental trials of ‘ABHYAS’ High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : DRDO ​The trials were carried out from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully concluded six consecutive developmental trials of the High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) 'ABHYAS' with an improved booster configuration. These trials were conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. With the completion of these trials, ABHYAS has now successfully undergone a total of 10 developmental trials, showcasing the system's enhanced reliability and performance.

Back-to-back launches within 30 minutes

​The trials were carried out with improved Radar cross-section and visual and Infrared augmentation systems. During the trials, various mission objectives covering the safe release of booster, launcher clearance, and endurance performance were successfully validated. Two launches were conducted back-to-back within a gap of 30 minutes, demonstrating the ease of operation with minimum logistics. Representatives from the Services witnessed the flight trials.

More about 'ABHYAS'

ABHYAS has been designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru, and developed through Production Agencies - Hindustan Aeronautics Limited & Larsen & Toubro. It offers a realistic threat scenario for weapon systems practice. This indigenous system is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot, a laptop-based Ground Control System for aircraft integration, pre-flight checks, and autonomous flight. It also has a feature to record data during flight for post-flight analysis. The booster has been designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory and the navigation system by Research Centre Imarat. With identified production agencies, ABHYAS is now ready for production.

Defence Minister hails DRDO, Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, Armed Forces and the Industry for the developmental trials of ‘ABHYAS’. The successful tests are noteworthy testimony of synergy between scientists and industry, he said. ​Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight trial and said the system is cost-effective with huge export potential.

