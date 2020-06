Image Source : DRDO DRDO official tests COVID-19 positive; 5th floor of headquarters sealed

A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official has tested positive for coronavirus after which the fifth floor of the DRDO headquarters in New Delhi has been sealed.

As per reports, 90 per cent of the staff has been adviced to go home untill further instructions.

Earlier, reports emerged of 20 Delhi Metr Rail Corporation (DMRC) employees also testing COVID-19 positive in the national capital.

