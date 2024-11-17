DRDO conducts successful flight trial of long-range hypersonic missile | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI DRDO conducts successful flight trial of long-range hypersonic missile

India achieved a historic milestone in defence technology by successfully conducting a flight trial of a long-range hypersonic missile on Saturday. The missile, indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was launched from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha.

The hypersonic missile, designed to carry various payloads, boasts a range of over 1,500 kilometres, making it a critical addition to the arsenal of all branches of the Indian Armed Forces. The flight trial was conducted in the presence of senior scientists from DRDO and representatives of the Armed Forces.

This groundbreaking achievement cements India’s position among the select group of nations possessing advanced hypersonic missile technology.

The missile is the result of extensive research and development carried out by the laboratories of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO labs and several industry partners. This collaboration highlights India's growing self-reliance in defence technology and its commitment to "Make in India."

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the achievement, describing it as a "historic moment" for the nation. “India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting the flight trial of a long-range hypersonic missile from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island. This significant achievement places our country among a select group of nations with such advanced military capabilities,” he said.

He congratulated Team DRDO, the Armed Forces, and industry partners for their exceptional contribution to this monumental success.

Hypersonic missiles are characterised by their ability to travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, making them highly challenging to detect and intercept. The successful trial underscores India's advancing capabilities in cutting-edge military technology, strengthening its strategic deterrence and national security.