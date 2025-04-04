DRDO and Indian Army successfully conduct four flight-tests of MRSAM The trials were carried out by the Indian Army from Eastern and Southern Commands under DRDO guidance. These trials have proven the operational capability of both Army Commands and paved the way for operationalisation of weapon systems in two Regiments.

In a significant milestone for India’s defense capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army successfully conducted four flight tests of the Army version of the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on April 3 and 4, 2025. The trials marked a crucial achievement in strengthening the operational readiness of the Indian Army.

The tests were conducted against high-speed aerial targets, with the missiles successfully intercepting and destroying the targets in mid-air. All four trials were conducted to test the missile system’s effectiveness in intercepting targets at long-range, short-range, high altitude, and low altitude. The missiles registered direct hits in all cases, showcasing their operational capability and precision.

The tests were carried out in operational conditions, with the weapon system being evaluated using advanced radar and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. Senior officials from both DRDO and the Indian Army were present during the trials, overseeing the validation of the missile system's performance.

The successful tests are seen as a key step toward the operational deployment of the MRSAM, with two Army regiments now set to be equipped with the missile system. The trials were conducted by Indian Army units from the Eastern and Southern Commands under DRDO's expert guidance. The weapon system proved its effectiveness in intercepting and neutralising aerial threats at varying ranges and altitudes.

The MRSAM is a joint development between DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and is designed to enhance the Indian Army's air defence capabilities. The system consists of a multi-function radar, command post, mobile launcher, and several other key components to ensure effective operation.

Expressing his satisfaction with the successful trials, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army, and the industrial teams involved in the tests. He highlighted that the successful trials reaffirmed the missile system's capability in intercepting targets at critical ranges, further bolstering India's defence preparedness.

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO, also praised the teams for their efforts, calling the flight-tests a major milestone in strengthening the Indian Army's operational capabilities. These successful trials are expected to pave the way for the large-scale operationalisation of the MRSAM system, enhancing the Army's ability to defend against a wide range of aerial threats.