DoT takes action against fraudulent mobile connections in South East Asia

In a significant move to tackle cybercrime and fraudulent activities, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched a comprehensive crackdown on spoofed international calls and other digital scams linked to South East Asian countries, including Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

According to the information released, under the initiative, DoT has identified around 4.8 lakh fraudulent mobile connections operating in the region and immediately called for its suspension. While, the department has already disconnected 2 lakh of these connections, an efforts are being made to deactivate the remaining 2.8 lakh numbers.





Moreover, to further curb misuse, DoT has also blocked 6,200 handsets across India that were found to be involved in these fraudulent operations. The department said, the action is expected to disrupt the networks used for scams and spoofed calls. Further to disrupt offshore criminal networks and strengthen India's Digital Security, the department also blocked over 17,000 WhatsApp accounts prominently used by cyber criminals from South East Asia.