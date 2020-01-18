Donald Trump likely to visit India in February; Ahemedabad could host 'Howdy Modi!' like event

Image Source : AP Donald Trump likely to visit India in February; Ahmedabad could host 'Howdy Modi!' like event

US President Donald Trump could visit India in February. Reports suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could host a grand event on the lines for the event that was hosted for him in Houston, Texas. Ahmedabad seems to be the most likely location for the event.

Ahmedabad is also chosen as the location keeping in mind the US Elections 2020. There is a sizable population of Gujarati voters in the United States and Trump would hope to get their votes by this rally in Ahmedabad.

Indian expatriates are seen as important vote bank, especially in countries like the US and the United Kingdom. Recently, the Indian diaspora's vote shifted from the Labor Party to the Conservatives Party in the United Kingdom and they played a key role in forming the Conservatives' government.

Trump and Modi are expected to sign a short-term trade deal that could give American companies greater access to Indian markets and restore India's trade benefits withdrawn last summer. They will also discuss a long-term trade agreement that may include a free trade agreement.