Don't give cellphones to girls, it leads to rape: UP Women's Commission member

Image Source : PTI/ FILE UP state women's commission member said, “Girls talk on phones and later run away with boys…"

A member of Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission has said that girls should not be given mobile phones as it leads to rape. During a Mahila Jansunwai (public hearing of women-related complaints) in Aligarh on Wednesday, the member said, “Girls talk on phones and later run away with boys….”

The member has been identified as Meera Kumari. She made the comment while responding to a question related to rising cases of rape in UP.

She also blamed parents, especially mothers, saying, crime against women was due to “their carelessness”.

Kumari added that she listens to grievances of around 20 women daily and at least five to seven cases are related to friendships over cellphones. "In many cases, girls were lured to a certain place and then sexually assaulted," she said.

Meanwhile, the state commission has distanced itself from Kumari’s statement. The commission said that not allowing girls to use mobile phones cannot be a solution to the problem.

"Instead of saying that we should not give mobile phones to girls, we should be teaching them not to chat with strangers and educate them on the safe use of Mobile Phones," Anju Chaudhary, vice chairperson of the commission, said.

READ MORE: Uttar Pradesh: 4 killed, 11 injured in bus accident in Agra

READ MORE: Jio named world's strongest telecom brand in Brand Finance report

Latest India News