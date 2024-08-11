Supriya Sule says her phone, WhatsApp hacked: 'Don't call or text me'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supriya Sule's phone, WhatsApp hacked, complaint registered.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said that her phone and WhatsApp have been been hacked amd she urged all not to call her or text her. She also said that she has reached out to the police for help.

"My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help," Supriya Sule said in a post on X.

In the meantime, her party's Shiv Swarajya Yatra (SSY) started from the historic Shivneri Fort in Pune's Junnar on Friday in the run up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

NCP Maharashtra state chief Jayant Patil talked about the symbolic significance of the launch date and said the party chose August 9 as it marks the day when Mahatma Gandhi called for the British to 'Quit India' at the August Kranti Maidan. He said it is also celebrated as the International Day of the World's Indigenous (Tribals) People.

Notably, Supriya Sule in the recently concluded Lok Sabha pollsretained her Baramati seat by more than 1.55 lakh votes. She triumphed over her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and a political debutante, in the battle that had become the most high-profile contest in Maharashtra.

Interestingly, Supriya Sule polled 7,32,312 votes while Sunetra Pawar garnered 5,73,979 votes. Ajit Pawar, Sule's cousin who rebelled against her father Sharad Pawar last year and split the party, is known to enjoy a lot of support in the family bastion of Baramati, and hence, many political observers felt that Sule would find it difficult to win the fourth consecutive term.

For Ajit Pawar, his wife's defeat would be a major setback. His son Parth Pawar had lost as the candidate of the undivided NCP from the Maval constituency in the 2019 general elections.

The high-octane contest in Baramati this time saw members of the Pawar family trading barbs. Both factions did not leave any stone unturned as Sharad Pawar himself reached out to voters, while Ajit Pawar held numerous public meetings.