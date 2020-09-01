Image Source : PETTOPI.COM Dog breed that helped US team eliminate Osama Bin Laden is set to guard Delhi metro from next week

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed in Delhi Metro are set to get a security upgrade. An agile Belgian Malinois dog, named polo, with special skills is all set to help the CISF guarding Delhi Metro in ensuring safety of passengers.

Polo is no ordinary dog as he belongs to the same breed which played a very important role in an operation launched by US security forces in Pakistan to eliminate Osama Bin Laden. The same breed dog "Cairo" had identified Osama Bin Laden during the operation. After his identity was established, Osama was eliminated by US SEALs.

This would be the first time when Belgian Malinois breed dog will be deployed at any establishment in the national capital.

"He is the only dog who is master of all three trades -- sniff, attack and guard while other breads like German shepherd and Labrador can perform only one task" his handler M Mariselvam told news agency ANI.

CISF normally has one handler per dog but as Polo is a special dog, there are two handlers for him.

"He is totally different from others because of his agility, attacking skill and sniffing sense. He belongs to the same breed which was used in an operation to eliminate Osama Bin Laden. He can walk almost 40 kilometres while other dogs can walk up to 4-7 kilometres. He can attack also in case of any terror attack and has outstanding sniffing sense," K9 team head Inspector Rajender Pilania told ANI.

"He will be most likely to be deployed at major metro stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmiri gate etc while we can use him in theft cases too. Polo is completely different from others," he added.

CISF K9 team is all set to be back on security duties in the metro as the government has allowed graded metro operations in the fourth phase of Unlock as part of relaxations after the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CISF has 61 dogs who will be deployed in different locations of Delhi metro.

Pilania said the trainers have been maintaining social distancing norms and training dogs in small groups. "All dogs stayed in kennels all the day," he said.

"They will be working in different shifts of four hours. They are well-trained dogs who are masters in different trade, except Polo. He knows everything," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage