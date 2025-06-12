DNA tests underway to identify victims of Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, says health official Air India said it will operate two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff. Additionally, according to Air India, those coming in from international destinations and wanting to travel can call our hotline on +91 8062779200.

DNA tests are being carried out to ascertain the identities of those who perished in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad city on Thursday afternoon, a senior Gujarat health department official said. The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, crashed minutes after taking off at 1:39 pm. from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

"To identify those who lost their lives in the plane crash, arrangements have been made by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to collect DNA samples. Close relatives, such as parents or children, of the deceased will be able to give DNA samples at Kasoti Bhavan of BJ Medical College of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital," state health department principal secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi said.

A passenger on board the London-bound Air India flight survived the horrific incident, a doctor at the city civil hospital said. Vishwaskumar Ramesh was in '11A' seat of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew. He was travelling to London with his brother. Dr Shriq M who works in the trauma ward of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital told news agency PTI that Ramesh has been admitted to the hospital.

It should be noted here that an Air India plane AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport during takeoff on Thursday. The flight was carrying a total of 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The Air India flight was a Boeing 787-8 twin jet. According to the Police Control room, the Air India Flight AI 171 was bound for London. Thick plumes of smoke were seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders rushed to the spot. As per the information, the plane was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.

