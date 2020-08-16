Image Source : ANI DMRC begins preliminary work on 5th metro bridge over Yamuna river

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that it has commenced the preliminary work on the 5th Metro bridge over river Yamuna This bridge is coming up on Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase 4.

According to DMRC, the bridge will connect Soorghat and Sonia Vihar Metro Stations.

"Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has commenced preliminary work on the 5th Metro Bridge over Yamuna River, which is coming up on the Majlis Park – Maujpur Metro corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4. The 560m bridge will connect Soorghat & Sonia Vihar Metro Stations," DMRC tweeted.

The Metro service will remain closed in light of coronavirus pandemic until further notice.

