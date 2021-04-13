Top News
Bengal Polls 2021 | Amit Shah praises Gorkhas in his rally in Darjeeling
Delhi CM Kejriwal appeal Centre to cancel CBSE exams amid rising COVID cases
Massive crowd with no social distancing at LTT in Mumbai amid possibility of lockdown in Maharashtra
No respite from Covid-19 surge yet, India reports 160700 new cases in last 24 hours
Lucknow under corona surge, increasing cases might lead to lockdown
Only emergency surgeries at Delhi govt hospitals till further orders, says CM Kejriwal
Agencies trail Dawood's brother Anees Ibrahim for striking drug deals in India via Dubai
'Be neutral': DMK's MK Stalin tells EC day after Mamata Banerjee barred from campaigning for 24-hour
'Explain Sitalkuchi remark': Election Commission issues notice to Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh
Mamata banned from campaigning for 24 hours, Bengal CM to sit on dharna against EC order
BJP tweaks Bengal campaign plan, to hold over 2,000 'potho sabhas' in greater Kolkata region
Didi clean-bowled, BJP has scored century in Bengal's 4 phases: PM Modi
Didi, this violence will not protect you: PM Modi after Cooch Behar firing
IPL 2021 | Sanju Samson's magical 119 in vain as Punjab Kings clinch thriller in Mumbai
RR vs PBKS | Sanju Samson becomes first player to score a century on captaincy debut in IPL history
Suspended by Baroda, Deepak Hooda proves his worth in IPL 2021
IPL 2021 | Rahul Tewatia's incredible catch denies KL Rahul 3rd IPL ton
IPL 2021 | We are good enough for a hat-trick: Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya
After alcohol, Uber now aims to deliver marijuana at your doorstep
Nikki Haley says she’ll back Trump, stand down if he runs in 2024
Massive fire at business center in Russia's St. Petersburg; firefighter killed
Indian-American frontline healthcare professionals in Green Card backlog hold protest at US Capitol
As Gudi Padwa treat, RRR makers release new poster featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR
Radhe Shyam Poster: You cannot afford to miss Prabhas' million-dollar smile look
Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Producer Asit Modi answers
BTS pics from Friends reunion special episode go viral, elated fans say 'It's finally happening'
'Major' team to wait for 100 per cent theatrical occupancy, calls digital release 'disservice'
TCS dividend: Tata Consultancy Services announces final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share
TCS Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services' profit rises 14.9% to Rs 9,246 crore in fourth quarter
Retail inflation rises to 5.52 per cent in March on account of higher food prices
Fortnite to remain unplayable as Epic Games uploads update 16.20 with Season 6
YouTube testing with 'media literacy tips' as ads before videos
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G with Snapdragon 750G expected to launch in India soon
Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: 10 dreamy pictures which prove why she is the National Crush of India
PICS | Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar make for a stylish couple as they get papped at airport
Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs flaunt high style quotient as they get snapped
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at actor's love story with Upasana Kamineni (PICS)
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone THESE pictures are proof of Bollywood celebrities' love for food
Swasthya Sammelan | Vaccine won't prevent infection,will break chain of transmission: AIIMS director
Swasthya Sammelan: Why is it important to wear face mask in Covid19 infection?
Swasthya Sammelan: New strain of Covid19 infection is spreading among young people. What can be done
Is tooth decay troubling you? Get rid of toothache, cavities with these home remedies
Break the fake: Video of couple being shot by police from web series goes viral as true incident
Mumbai to Assam, Police departments use Rahul Dravid's viral ad to share advisory posts
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's shocking episode 4 sends tremors on Twitter
6-feet giant lizard goes grocery shopping, terrified customers dub it as Godzilla; WATCH
K-Pop band BTS grooves to Salman Khan's Chunari Chunari, netizens call it 'another level'
Chaitra Navratri 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Significance
Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 1: Take blessings of Goddess Shailputri; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti
Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2021: Best Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Greetings
Horoscope April 13: Day 1 of Chaitra Navratri will be special for THESE 5 zodiac signs
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Delicious, easy-to-make nine dishes for 9 days of fasting