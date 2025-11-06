Distressed over fear of ants, Telangana woman dies by suicide; leaves note for husband Relatives and neighbours told police that her fear of ants dated back to childhood, and it was serious enough that she had undergone counselling at a hospital in her hometown, Mancherial.

Hyderabad:

In a strange incident in Telangana, a 25-year-old died by suicide at her home in Sangareddy district, reportedly because of an intense fear of ants, known as myrmecophobia. The incident occurred on November 4. According to the police, the woman, who was married in 2022 and had a three-year-old daughter, was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a sari, police said.

Relatives and neighbours told officers that she had been afraid of ants since childhood. This fear had been severe enough for her to seek counselling in a hospital in her hometown of Mancherial. Police said that the phobia appeared to have continued to affect her daily life after marriage as well.

On the day of the incident, she left her daughter at a relative’s home, saying she would return after cleaning the house. Her husband had gone to work in the morning and returned home in the evening to find the house locked from the inside. With the help of neighbours, he forced the door open and found her unresponsive.

Suicide note mentions feat of ants

A suicide note recovered from the home mentioned her fear directly. In the note, addressed to her husband, she wrote that she could no longer live because of the ants and asked him to take care of their daughter. She also included brief references to religious offerings and family reminders, suggesting that the decision had been made in distress rather than after a calm period of thought.

Police said that it was possible she may have seen ants while cleaning and panicked, which might have triggered the extreme action.

A case has been registered at Ameenpur police station, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities are expected to speak with relatives and counselling staff who had previously treated her, in order to better understand the circumstances.

The science of fear of ants

Myrmecophobia, or fear of ants, is considered a specific phobia. People with this condition may experience intense anxiety or panic even at the sight of a single ant. The fear may develop from an unpleasant incident in childhood, repeated warnings about insects, or simply because ants move in large groups and are perceived as unpredictable. For some individuals, the reaction can become overwhelming, affecting daily routines and emotional stability.

With inputs from PTI