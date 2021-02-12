'Wasn't a grassroot leader, lost elections': TMC reacts after Dinesh Trivedi quits as MP

Image Source : ANI TMC slams Dinesh Trivedi after he leaves party.

The dissent within the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' (TMC) conduct over its functioning is wide-out in open, months before Assembly Election 2021. With many ministers, leaders already leaving the party, questioning the functioning of the party, in a latest, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi on Friday resigned from the party, saying he feels "suffocated and helpless".

"I am resigning from the party as there is violence in my state, I am grateful to my party that it sent me here. I am feeling suffocated that we are not able to do anything over violence in the state," said Dinesh Trivedi, while making the announcement on the floor of the Upper House.

However, after Trivedi's resignation, TMC MP Saugata Roy while hitting out at Trivedi said, "We didn't know he'd resign. However, it isn't a shock. He wasn't a grassroots leader, had lost Lok Sabha elections. Mamata Banerjee sent him to RS. 'Trinamool' means grassroots. It'll give chance to other grassroots workers to emerge."

Resigning from the party, Trivedi earlier said, "There comes a moment in every human's life when they have to make a decision after a long contemplation...When there's a lot of violence & corruption...I've always raised my voice against violence. What I'm saying today isn't new."

"Right now I am on my own. I feel relieved in the sense that I don't feel guilty," Trivedi said after tendering his resignation.

"Where should I raise my voice? Nobody has time. When the party goes into the hands of a corporate professional, he runs the party. Somebody who doesn't know the ABC of politics becomes our leader. What would someone do in this situation?"

