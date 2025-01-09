Modi govt makes digital farmer IDs mandatory for new PM Kisan beneficiaries: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The digital Farmer ID is a unique identification system designed to ensure that only genuine land-owning farmers are eligible for welfare benefits.

Digital Farmer IDs: The Union Ministry of Agriculture has announced a key change in the registration process for new applicants under the PM-Kisan direct cash transfer programme. From January 1, 2025, all new applicants have been required to obtain digital IDs linked to land records. As per officials, this move aimed at ensuring that only genuine land-owning farmers receive the benefits and streamlining access to other welfare schemes for farmers.

In a directive issued to state governments, the ministry emphasised the importance of digitising land records and ensuring mutation of land in the beneficiaries' names. This digitisation will facilitate the creation of unique farmer IDs, known as 'Kisan Pehchaan Patra', which will contain details about the farmers' landholdings, crops grown, and other relevant information.

Streamlined process for PM-Kisan

Existing beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan scheme, which provides Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments to over 9.5 million farmers, will continue to be part of the registry. However, for new applicants, the farmer ID will serve as proof of land ownership, simplifying the registration process and reducing the risk of fraud.

To address cases where land mutation has not been completed, the ministry has directed state revenue departments to implement mechanisms for inheritance mutations. Additionally, land records systems must be upgraded to reflect the applicant’s name in the ownership column promptly after mutation.

What are digital farmer IDs?

The Kisan Pehchaan Patra, or Digital Farmer ID, is a unique identification system designed to ensure that only genuine land-owning farmers are eligible for welfare benefits. These IDs will contain essential details, such as:

The farmer's name.

Landholding information.

Crops grown on the land.

Other relevant data for agricultural welfare programmes.

Why has digital ID been introduced?

The introduction of digital IDs is expected to benefit approximately 110 million farmers in the coming years. These IDs will make it easier for the government to disburse direct cash transfers, sanction agricultural loans, offer crop insurance, and predict crop yields more accurately. Since its launch in February 2019, the PM-Kisan scheme has disbursed Rs 3.46 lakh crore to farmers through 18 installments. As per reports, the 19th installment is scheduled for release next month.

ALSO READ: PM Kisan 2025: Farmers to receive 19th, 20th, 21st installments worth Rs 6,000 this year