PM Kisan 2025: Farmers to receive 19th, 20th, 21st installments worth Rs 6,000 this year

PM Kisan 2025: In early 2025, the government announced cash benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which provided Rs 6,000 to eligible farmers in three tranches. These would be 19, 20 and 21 installments, Rs 2,000 each, direct deposit into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

First installment likely in January or February

The 19th installment is expected to be released in January or February 2025. Though official release dates are yet to be confirmed, installments are usually delivered during these months, offering the first financial boost of the year.

Second installment expected in June

Farmers can expect their 20th installment by June 2025. As part of the annual scheme, the eligible beneficiaries will get Rs 2,000 back in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Third installment scheduled for October

Once the annual installment is completed, the 21st tranche is expected to be distributed by October 2025. However, the exact release dates will be finalised by the government.

Steps farmers must complete to receive benefits

To ensure uninterrupted payments, farmers should complete the following.

E-KYC verification: Visit the nearest CSC center or government website pmkisan.gov.in for e-KYC update. Land verification: Ensure that land records are verified. Link Aadhaar to bank account: It is mandatory to link your Aadhaar number to your bank account to avoid delays in payments.

2025 installments summary

19th Installment: Rs 2,000 (January/February)

20th Installment: Rs 2,000 (June)

21st Installment: Rs 2,000 (October)

Farmers are advised to complete the necessary formalities to avail the benefits of these government schemes keeping in mind the objectives. For more information, visit the official PM Kisan website.

