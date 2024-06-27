'Dictator should be destroyed,' says Sunita Kejriwal as Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI custody

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Sunita Kejriwal

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, expressed strong criticism of the government.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, Sunita Kejriwal launched a veiled attack on the BJP-led government, which she had earlier referred to as a dictatorship. She stated, "Till now, the prayer has always been that God should give wisdom to everyone. But now the prayer will be that the dictator should be destroyed."

Significantly, earlier on Wednesday also, the Delhi CM's wife made a similar comment following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by CBI officials. She alleged that the entire system was trying to ensure that her husband does not come out of jail, likening the situation to 'dictatorship' and 'emergency.'

In another post on X in Hindi, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband was granted bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, only for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to immediately get a stay. "The very next day, the CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency," she wrote.

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday sent Kejriwal to three days CBI remand in connection with the Excise policy case. Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat after taking note of all the submissions of both sides, allowed Arvind Kejriwal to be on CBI remand till June 29, 2024.

AAP Boycotts President's Address in Parliament

Meanwhile, in response to the arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted the President’s address in Parliament today.

Speaking to reporters, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said, "The way they arrested Kejriwal ji yesterday…we will not only boycott the (President's) address but also protest…the President and Constitution are all-encompassing, but when the Constitution is being blown to bits, and dictatorship takes place in the name of justice, it becomes a responsibility to raise one’s voice."

Further, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also condemned Kejriwal's arrest. He said, "When his bail was to be approved by the Supreme Court, when there was every possibility of his release from the Supreme Court, at that time Kejriwal ji was arrested by the CBI...So I think that this is a very big example of dictatorship and the Prime Minister should speak on the misuse of investigation agencies, this should be stopped, and Arvind Kejriwal should be released. Today we have gathered here with this demand, we are registering our protest and we have full respect for the President. But the speech of the President is a speech written by the government, in that official speech she will say big things about democracy, in the official speech she will say big things about the Constitution, but the ground reality is that the Constitution and democracy of India are being crushed in the entire country..."

READ MORE | 'This is dictatorship': Sunita Kejriwal on Delhi CM's arrest by CBI in excise policy case

READ MORE | Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI: Central agency wants to interrogate Delhi CM based on these 5 allegations