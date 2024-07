Dibrugarh Express accident: 13 trains diverted, cancelled after major derailment in Gonda | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Coaches of Dibrugarh Express derail in Gonda

At least 13 trains have been affected after around 10 to 12 coaches of Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Thursday. Some trains were cancelled, while some diverted to other routes due to the accident which claimed four lives and left several injured.

List of trains that were affected due to derailment in Gonda

The following trains were diverted to run-