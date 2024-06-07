Dhull Hijjah moon sighted, Eid al Adha to be celebrated on June 17 in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Following the confirm reports of moon sighting from across the country on Friday, various Muslim religious organisations decided to celebrate Eid -al-Adha on June 17 this year.

Among many Islamic scholars, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali of the Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow confirmed sighting of Dhul Hijjah 1445 AH crescent moon and announced to celebrate the sacrificial festival in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Monday, June 17.

Additionally, Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Convenor of Masjid-E-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-E-Hilal Committee, Nasser Ebrahim also announced the same day to celebrate the festival.

Eid al Adha marks culmination of Hajj pilgrimage

Eid-al-Adha, also known as Qurbani Eid, marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam. The Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah begins with the sighting of the crescent moon or new moon, signaling the commencement of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-ul-Adha is then celebrated on the tenth day of this month. Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide as it encompasses both the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid-ul-Adha. It is considered a sacred month, characterized by heightened devotion, reflection, and acts of worship.

Eid-al-Adha is a major Islamic celebration that commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham's) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command. Just as Ibrahim was about to perform the sacrifice, God intervened and replaced his son with a ram, sparing the boy's life. This profound act of faith and obedience serves as a reminder for Muslims to remain devoted and steadfast in their faith.

One of the central rituals of Eid-al-Adha is the sacrifice of an animal, typically a cow, sheep, or goat. This act symbolizes the sacrifice of one's wealth and possessions for the sake of Allah. The meat from the sacrificed animal is then distributed among family, friends, and the less fortunate, fostering a spirit of sharing and generosity.

