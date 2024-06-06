Eid ul Adha 2024: When will Muslims in India, Saudi Arabia and other countries celebrate Bakra Eid?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know when Muslims in India and other countries will celebrate Eid ul Adha 2024.

Eid ul Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is an important Muslim holiday that marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar. However, the precise date of this holy festival may vary for Muslims living in different parts of the world.

In India, Saudi Arabia, and other countries, the celebration of Eid ul Adha is determined by the lunar calendar. This means that the date of the holiday changes every year and is dependent on the sighting of the new moon. As a result, it is not possible to accurately predict when Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in any given year until a few months before the actual date.

Date of Eid ul Adha 2024:

According to Hindustan Times report, this year, Muslims in the UK, US, and Canada, as well as those in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and other Arab states, will search for the crescent moon for Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday, June 06, 2024, in the evening of the 29th day of the Hijri calendar month Dhul Qa'adah, which is the month preceding Dhul Hijjah. If it is spotted, the month of Dhul Hijjah will start the following day, on June 07, 2024. Bakhreid celebrations will start in these countries on June 16, 2024 (Dhul Hijjah 10), while on Tuesday, June 15, 2024 (Dhul Hijjah 9), the Day of Arafat, the main Hajj rite, will be held.

Eid al Adha 2024 celebrations will begin in these countries on June 17 (Dhul Hijjah 10) and Arafah Day will be on June 16 (Dhul Hijjah 9), if the crescent moon is not visible in these countries after maghrib prayers on Wednesday, June 06, 2024. The first day of the holy month of Dhul Hijjah will be marked on Friday, June 08, 2024.

On the other hand, Muslims in the Sultanate of Brunei, Japan, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other South Asian countries will be preparing to see the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah on June 07, 2024. If it is seen, these countries will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on June 17, 2024; if not, on June 18, 2024. This is because the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which begins at the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, is one of Islam's five pillars and is followed by Eid Al Adha on the tenth day.

Eid ul Adha Celebration and Rituals:

Eid ul Adha is a celebration that holds great significance in Islam. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. Just as Ibrahim was about to carry out this sacrifice, God intervened and replaced his son with a ram, thus sparing his life. This act of faith and sacrifice serves as a reminder for Muslims to remain steadfast in their devotion to God.

One of the main rituals of Eid ul Adha is the sacrifice of an animal, usually a cow, sheep or goat. This sacrifice is a symbolic act of sacrificing one's wealth and possessions for the sake of Allah. The meat from the sacrificed animal is distributed among family, friends, and the less fortunate, promoting the spirit of sharing and generosity.

In addition to the sacrifice, Eid ul Adha is a time for Muslims to come together in prayer and celebration. On the morning of Eid, Muslims gather at mosques or large open spaces to offer a special prayer known as Eid Salah. This prayer is followed by a sermon that reminds believers of the teachings of Islam and the importance of unity, compassion, and sacrifice.

Apart from the religious observances, Eid ul Adha is also a time for social gatherings and feasting. Families and friends come together to exchange gifts, share meals, and spread joy and happiness. It is a time to strengthen bonds with loved ones and to reflect on the blessings and abundance in one's life.

India, with its large Muslim population, celebrates Eid ul Adha with great fervour and enthusiasm. The streets are decorated with lights and colourful banners, while markets are filled with people shopping for new clothes and gifts. Delicious traditional dishes are prepared, adding to the festive atmosphere.

In Saudi Arabia, Eid ul Adha is celebrated grandly due to its significance as the birthplace of Islam. Millions of pilgrims from all over the world perform Hajj during this time, adding to the already vibrant celebrations. The city of Mecca becomes a sight to behold as people from different countries come together in prayer and worship.

Eid ul Adha is not just a celebration for Muslims but also an opportunity for people of different faiths to come together and learn about each other's traditions. In India, it is common to see non-Muslims also participating in the festivities, showcasing the country's diverse cultural fabric.

