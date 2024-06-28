Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET row: 'Govt ready for discussion, Oppn must maintain decorum in Parliament'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In the wake of the recent controversies surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical undergraduates and the subsequent cancellation of the UGC-NET due to issues of "lack of integrity," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has emphasised the importance of maintaining tradition and decorum in discussions. Pradhan reiterated that the government is open to addressing every kind of concern, provided the conversations are conducted within the bounds of established norms and respect in the Parliament.

Highlighting the government's commitment to transparency and accountability, Pradhan pointed out that the President's remarks on the examination issues in her speech in the Parliament underscored the government's willingness to confront and resolve these matters. "When the President herself addressed the exam issues, it clearly reflects the government's intention to tackle any problem head-on," Pradhan stated, signalling a readiness to engage in constructive dialogue over the controversies that have marred these key examinations.

What Education Minister said?

"The government's responsibility is towards the youth of the country, towards the students of the country... The government is ready to put forth its side, then what is the confusion?... We are going to take the strictest action and the CBI is going to catch everyone, we will not spare anyone. A credible high-level committee has also been formed for reform, soon the date of all those exams will also be announced. I also request the opposition to come out of politics and join the discussion," said Dharmendra Pradhan. "We are not going to spare anyone. Those who were in charge of NTA have been removed and the responsibility has been given to senior officials. All this is proof of the government's commitment... I want to appeal to the opposition that they should not confuse the students..." he added.

Opposition demands probe into NEET irregularities

The Opposition however is adamant on its demand to enforce a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Under Rule 267 we are demanding a special discussion on it in the House, and after that, we will state our demands." Notably, for the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 23 registered a criminal case over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination by the NTA and formed special teams to probe the matter. As per the agency's FIR, certain "isolated incidents" occurred in a few states during the conduct of the NEET (UG) 2024 examination, which was held on May 5, 2024.

NEET-UG exam 2024

The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. The Centre and the NTA had on June 13 told the top court that they had cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses. The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi on NEET row: 'Parliament should give message that govt, Oppn together in raising students' issue'