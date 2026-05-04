Dharmadom Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

New Delhi:

Dharmadom, one of the key constituencies in Kannur district, is once again in focus as counting begins for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026. The seat holds significant political weight as it has been represented by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and remains a stronghold of the Left.

The 2026 contest in Dharmadom has drawn attention with a multi-cornered fight. Key candidates include Pinarayi Vijayan from CPI(M), Abdul Rasheed from Congress, and K Ranjith from BJP, making it a closely watched battle despite the constituency’s traditional voting patterns.

Dharmadom: 2021 election result

Pinarayi Vijayan of CPI(M) won the Dharmadom seat with 95,522 votes, defeating Congress candidate C. Raghunathan, who secured 45,399 votes, by a margin of 50,123 votes.

Dharmadom: 2026 election result

The final result from Dharmadom will be declared after all rounds of counting are completed and officially confirmed by the Election Commission.