Dhanbad judge death: Police get permission to conduct narco, voice analysis, brain mapping of accused

The Dhanbad police was on Tuesday permitted to conduct four tests including narco and brain mapping of the accused arrested in the death case of Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand.

The 49-year-old district session judge-8 was allegedly mowed down by a heavy autorickshaw while he was on morning jog on July 28 morning in Dhanbad.

"Police have got permission from Dhanbad court to conduct four tests including narco, layered voice analysis and brain mapping of both accused arrested in the case. The tests will be done at Gujarat FSL," SSP Dhanbad Sanjeev Kumar said.

He said that the Jharkhand government has recommended a CBI probe in the death case.

"Our investigation will continue till the CBI takes over. Various teams are interrogating and investigating at various places," Kumar said.

The state government had on July 29 set up an SIT to probe the incident under ADG Sanjay Anand Latkar.

