DGCA plans to impose ban on use of power banks in flights after IndiGo fire incident: Reports

After an in-flight fire incident on a Delhi-Dimapur IndiGo flight this week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is planning to implement strict regulation on the use of power banks aboard aircraft, media reports said.

This development comes after a recent incident in which a passenger’s power bank reportedly caught fire on a Delhi-Dimapur IndiGo flight during taxiing for departure at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. However, no injury was reported as the cabin crew promptly extinguished the fire.

Growing concerns on use of power banks in flights

Right now, there is a growing safety concerns over lithium battery-powered devices after the passenger's power bank reportedly caught fire while an IndiGo flight to Dimapur.

In this regard, the DGCA has initiated a comprehensive review of how power banks are handled on flights, both by passengers and airlines. The review from the DGCA could lead to a ban on in-flight use, mandatory restrictions on power capacity, or even prohibiting carriage altogether if risks cannot be effectively mitigated.

Govt working closely to determine new safety measures

In the meantime, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has also been briefed, and both agencies are now working closely to determine new safety measures.

Here’s what IndiGo airline said on fire incident

The IndiGo airline in a statement said that flight 6E 2107 operating from Delhi to Dimapur, Nagaland, on October 19 returned to bay due to a minor fire triggered by a passenger's personal electronic equipment stored in the seat-back pocket on board.

"The crew managed the situation quickly by diligently following the standard operating procedure, and the incident was controlled within seconds," the statement said.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight AI2107, operated with an Airbus A320 neo aircraft, took off from the Delhi airport at 14:33 hours and landed at Dimapur (Nagaland) at 16:45 hours. The flight was scheduled to take off from the Delhi airport at 12:25 hours.

Relevant authorities were informed immediately in line with the set protocol, IndiGo said, adding that after all the necessary checks, the aircraft was cleared for operations.

"We thank our valued customers for remaining calm and cooperative during this incident. Our teams made all possible efforts to minimise inconvenience to passengers, including offering them refreshments," the airline said.

Earlier this week, a lithium battery kept in the overhead compartment of an Air China aircraft caught fire. The plane was operating from Hangzhou to Seoul, as per reports.

