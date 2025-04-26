DGCA issues advisory to airlines as airspace restrictions trigger flight delays | Details DGCA asked airlines to clearly inform passengers about route changes and revised travel durations and also notify about the possibility of technical stops en route.

New Delhi:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Saturday issued an advisory to airlines on providing proper communication and in-flight catering services to passengers as international flights mostly to UK, North America, the Middle East and Europe will have longer flying time as Pakistan closed its airspace for India amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed 26 lives.

The flights taking off from mostly north Indian airports including Delhi, Jaipur and others will take longer to reach their destination.

DGCA Advisory: Passenger Handling Measures

Pre-Flight Passenger Communication

Clearly inform passengers about route changes and revised travel durations (from departure to final arrival).

Notify about the possibility of technical stops en route.

Explain that such stops are operational and passengers will typically stay onboard.

Share updates via check-in counters, boarding gates, SMS, and email where possible.

In-Flight Catering and Comfort

Adjust catering based on extended block time (including technical halts).

Ensure sufficient food and beverages for the longer journey duration.

Medical Preparedness and Alternate Aerodromes

Equip aircraft with adequate medical kits and first aid supplies.

Prepare alternate aerodrome plans for emergencies or technical landings.

Customer Service and Support Readiness

Customer service teams to manage delays, disruptions, and missed connections.

Set up support systems for providing assistance and rebooking as needed.

Intra-Departmental Coordination

Maintain efficient communication and coordination among airline departments to handle the operational impact smoothly.

On Friday, IndiGo announced that approximately 50 of its international routes will require longer flight durations and could face schedule adjustments due to current airspace restrictions.

"With the same restrictions and limited rerouting options, unfortunately, Almaty and Tashkent are outside the operational range of IndiGo's current fleet," the airline stated.

As a result, flights to Almaty have been cancelled from April 27 until at least May 7, while services to Tashkent will remain suspended from April 28 through May 7.

(With PTI inputs)