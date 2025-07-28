DGCA begins enforcement action against Air India for lapse in plane's emergency slide check In recent times, Air India has come under the scanner of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for various lapses. On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating the flight AI 171 en route to London crashed into a building soon after take off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people.

New Delhi:

In a move aimed at upholding aviation safety standards, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated enforcement action against Air India after finding a lapse in routine aircraft maintenance. The action follows the regulator's audit, which revealed that the inspection of an emergency slide on one of the airline's aircraft was overdue. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, confirmed the development on Monday through a written reply. He stated that during a recent audit of Air India’s operations, the DGCA identified the overdue inspection, prompting the regulator to step in with corrective measures.

"DGCA immediately grounded the aircraft till the required rectification was carried out. DGCA has initiated enforcement action against Air India and the responsible personnel as per the Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual of DGCA," he told the Rajya Sabha. Specific details, such as when the audit was conducted and when the enforcement action was initiated, were not disclosed.

MP questions DGCA accountability

The minister's response was to DMK member Tiruchi Siva's query on whether the government is aware that aircraft operated by Air India, in weeks preceding the crash of flight AI 171 in June, were allowed to fly with overdue emergency slide inspections, in violation of mandatory safety norms. The member also wanted to know whether accountability has been fixed on DGCA for regulatory oversight failure.

DGCA highlights safety compliance measures

Mohol said DGCA ensures the compliance by airlines with all safety and maintenance standards through the mechanism of conducting surveillance, spot check and night surveillance, among others, of airlines and its personnel. "In case of violation, DGCA takes enforcement action in accordance with procedures prescribed in Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual. The enforcement action consists of warning, suspension, cancellation including imposition of a financial penalty to the airlines/ personnel. DGCA officials are well trained to perform the oversight and enforcement function," the minister added.

(With inputs from PTI)

