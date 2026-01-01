Devotees throng Kashi, Ayodhya and other religious sites to mark the beginning of New Year 2026 On New Year’s Day, lakhs of devotees gathered at major religious centres including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Shirdi, Ujjain, Amritsar, Haridwar and Mumbai. Temples made elaborate arrangements and extended darshan hours to manage the overwhelming rush.

New Delhi:

As the world is dwelled in the fervor of the New Year 2026, India marked the beginning of the year with deep devotion. Long queues of devotees were seen outside key religious sites across the country, as people chose to start the New Year by offering prayers, creating a powerful wave of faith nationwide.

On New Year’s Day, lakhs of devotees gathered at major religious centres including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Shirdi, Ujjain, Amritsar, Haridwar and Mumbai. Temples made elaborate arrangements and extended darshan hours to manage the overwhelming rush. In Ayodhya and Varanasi, queues stretched 2–3 kilometres with heavy barricading, and devotees were allowed less than 10 seconds for darshan due to crowd pressure.

Ayodhya: Ram Temple Anniversary draws lakhs

Ayodhya witnessed an extraordinary turnout as devotees arrived on the second anniversary of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Massive crowds were seen at Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, Ram Path, Angad Tila and the Saryu Ghats. A notable highlight was the strong presence of young devotees, reflecting a growing spiritual inclination among them.

Varanasi: Devotees throng Kashi Vishwanath Temple for darshan

At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, lakhs gathered to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. Youth formed a significant portion of the devotees, chanting slogans and waiting for hours with enthusiasm. This New Year saw nearly ten times the usual crowd.

Mathura-Vrindavan: City overwhelmed by devotees

Mathura-Vrindavan experienced such heavy footfall that there was barely space to move. Vehicle entry was banned, yet streets overflowed with devotees. Darshan timings at the Banke Bihari Temple were extended and multiple entry-exit gates were opened.

Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple saw large crowds for Bhasma Aarti, while Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple witnessed long queues from early morning. Shirdi, Khatu Shyam Ji, Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jakhu Temple in Shimla also reported massive gatherings despite cold weather. In Haridwar, thousands took a holy dip in the Ganga and queued for Mansa Devi darshan.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Wednesday temporarily suspended registration for the Vaishno Devi yatra due to a massive rush. The board said the registration will remain closed till Thursday morning, urging pilgrims to plan their visit accordingly.