Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis changes Twitter bio to 'Sevak'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday changed his Twitter bio. Earlier, the bio that mentioned Fadnavis as 'chief minister' was today changed to 'Sevak'. The development comes a day after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra as the state lapsed into a severe political crisis.

The BJP on Monday had lost its oldest and the only major Hindutva ally as the Shiv Sena, its partner for more than three decades, walked out of the Modi government at the Centre.

The decision of the Maharashtra party to snap ties came following years of unease in the alliance and reached a flashpoint after the recent assembly election results, with the Sena accusing the BJP of breaking "promise" of equal division of power in the state.

The BJP has asserted that it had never agreed to share the post of the chief minister, as claimed by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, in a vitriolic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said it was deriving "sadistic pleasure" out of the struggle of other political parties to form government in Maharashtra. Without taking any names, the Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', said those who talk of ethics in politics are currently the "most disruptive".

President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that the formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

The development came as the political stalemate continued since the declaration of Assembly poll results last month, with the Congress and NCP saying they had not yet taken any decision on Shiv Sena's proposal of forming a government and will hold further discussions.

