Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
  Eknath Shinde as deputy CM CONFIRMED after he meets with BJP leader Girish Mahajan | LIVE
Eknath Shinde as deputy CM CONFIRMED after he meets with BJP leader Girish Mahajan | LIVE

Devendra Fadnavis swearing-in: This is the third time that Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the CM of Maharashtra. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where elaborate security arrangements have been made for the event.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Published : Dec 05, 2024 12:55 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 14:47 IST
Devendra Fadnavis worshipped the cow (Maharashtra's
Image Source : INDIA TV Devendra Fadnavis worshipped the cow (Maharashtra's Rajyamata) ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NCP head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are also expected to take oath as deputy chief ministers. This is the third time that Fadnavis (54), an MLA from Nagpur, will be sworn-in as the CM of Maharashtra. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where elaborate security arrangements have been made for the event. Together with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats. On Wednesday, Fadnavis, joined by Shinde and Pawar, met with state Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim to form the government, presenting letters of support from the coalition partners.

Live updates :Maharashtra swearing-in

  • Dec 05, 2024 2:40 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP leader Girish Mahajan meets Eknath Shinde

    With BJP leader Girish Mahajan meeting Eknath Shinde at Varsha it is now confirmed that the Shiv Sena leader will take oath as deputy Chief Minister.

  • Dec 05, 2024 1:40 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Shiv Sena's last minute twist

    Shiv Sena's Uday Samant, "Shinde Saheb will take positive decisions. No one other than Shinde Saheb will become Deputy Chief Minister. If he does not become the Deputy Chief Minister then no one will take the ministerial post. We have full confidence that Eknath Shinde will be the Deputy Chief Minister. Our leader is Eknath Shinde. Without him there will be no DCM in our party."

  • Dec 05, 2024 1:17 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Shinde era is over: Sanjay Raut

    "Shinde era is over, it was just for two years. His usage is now over and he has been tossed aside. Shinde will never be the CM of this state again. They can even break Shinde's party, this has always been BJP's line in politics - they break and finish the party of those who work with them. Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM of the state from today. He has the majority but despite that, they were unable to form the Government for 15 days - it means that there is something wrong within their party or Mahayuti. This issue will start showing from tomorrow. They are not working in the interest of Maharashtra or the country. They have come together out of their selfishness...But people across the state have come out on the streets against the election results, that they do not accept it. Still, the state is getting the CM today, we welcome him..."

  • Dec 05, 2024 1:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Devendra Fadnavis visits Siddhivinayak Temple before taking oath | VIDEO

    Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in the evening. He even visited Mumba Devi temple.

  • Dec 05, 2024 1:12 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Fadnavis invites Sharad Pawar for swearing in

    According to sources, Devendra Fadnavis has invited Sharad Pawar to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan. However, Sharad Pawar is in Delhi for an ongoing Parliament session and hence his chances of attending the swearing-in ceremony are less.

     

  • Dec 05, 2024 1:09 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Cow brought to residence of Devendra Fadnavis

    A cow has been brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis for 'Gau Pujan', ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today.

  • Dec 05, 2024 1:06 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair in PM's presence

    The swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair with nearly 42,000 attendees. PM Modi, several Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy CMs of various states will attend the ceremony. Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions. More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony.

  • Dec 05, 2024 1:05 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Fadnavis, joined by Shinde and Pawar, met with state Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim

    On Wednesday, Fadnavis, joined by Shinde and Pawar, met with state Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim to form the government, presenting letters of support from the coalition partners. Following this meeting, the governor extended an invitation for Fadnavis to lead the new government.

     

  • Dec 05, 2024 1:02 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde to be his deputies

    NCP head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are also expected to take oath as deputy chief ministers. 

  • Dec 05, 2024 1:01 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as new Maharashtra CM

    BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra today evening at a grand ceremony

