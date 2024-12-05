Eknath Shinde as deputy CM CONFIRMED after he meets with BJP leader Girish Mahajan | LIVE

"Shinde era is over, it was just for two years. His usage is now over and he has been tossed aside. Shinde will never be the CM of this state again. They can even break Shinde's party, this has always been BJP's line in politics - they break and finish the party of those who work with them. Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM of the state from today. He has the majority but despite that, they were unable to form the Government for 15 days - it means that there is something wrong within their party or Mahayuti. This issue will start showing from tomorrow. They are not working in the interest of Maharashtra or the country. They have come together out of their selfishness...But people across the state have come out on the streets against the election results, that they do not accept it. Still, the state is getting the CM today, we welcome him..."