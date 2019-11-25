Fadnavis gets down to work, signs first cheque under CM Relief Fund

Image Source : TWITTER @DEV_FADNAVIS Fadnavis gets down to work, his first signature of 2nd term was on this cheque

Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term on Saturday, got down to work on Monday. Even as the political drama over his swearing in from Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress-combine continued, Fadnavis returned to the Mantralaya to get back to work. The first thing that he did was signing a cheque. He put down his signature for the first time in his second term, on a cheque for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The CMO Maharastra tweeted pictures of the Chief Minister signing his first cheque for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The new chief minister was then seen handing over the cheque to a woman.

“CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first signature of this tenure was done on a #CMReliefFund cheque, on reaching Mantralaya, which was handed over to Kusum Vengurlekar by CM,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first signature of this tenure was done on a #CMReliefFund cheque, on reaching Mantralaya, which was handed over to Kusum Vengurlekar by CM. pic.twitter.com/x43LtP6cbG — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 25, 2019

The Chief Minister also sanctioned another Rs. 5380 crore from Maharashtra Contingency Fund to give relief to unseasonal rain affected farmers.

In the meantime, The BJP chief minister got a breather as the Supreme Court said it will pass an order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the legality of the chief minister’s swearing in on Saturday, which the opposition alliance allege was conducted in a “hurried and makeshift” ceremony.

The Centre told the apex court the BJP had the support of all 54 NCP MLAs to form a government in Maharashtra and asked for two to three days to reply to the plea against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision on Saturday.

The Centre had contended that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited Fadnavis to form the government in Maharashtra based on letters of support by 170 MLAs.

The BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs in the 288-member state assembly followed by the Shiv Sena (56), NCP (54) and Congress (44).

The Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

