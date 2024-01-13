Ex-PM Deve Gowda says he's 90, won't contest Lok Sabha elections, praises PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former prime minister HD Deve Gowda during a meeting, in New Delhi. (File photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has announced that he will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due to be held in April-May this year. The Janata Dal (Secular) leader cited age-related reasons for not contesting the polls as he's 90-year old.

Addressing a presser, Deve Gowda said, "I am not contesting the elections. I am now 90. Whichever seats we get, wherever it is necessary, I will go there. I have some strength to talk and have memory power. With that I will campaign."

Responding to whether his son and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will contest elections, Deve Gowda said that no decision has been taken yet.

"It's not decided on former CM Kumaraswamy contesting Lok Sabha polls. I will not react to rumours. If at all PM Modi brings the issue up the discussion, then we will sit and make a decision," Deve Gowda said.

Deve Gowda further said that they will follow whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi will say.

Deve Gowda praises PM Modi for 11-day intense penance

The former Prime Minister praised PM Modi for taking 11-day intense penance ahead of the Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony, which he (PM) will attend in Ayodhya.

Gowda added that PM Modi has done lots of 'Punya' (virtues) and that is why he will perform Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' with utmost devotion and spiritual discipline.

Deve Gowda on whether Kumaraswamy will get cabinet berth in Modi govt

Amid speculation whether his son and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will get a berth in Union cabinet if BJP wins the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, JD(S) founder said he does not know what is on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mind.

Deve Gowda confirmed that his grandson Prajwal Revanna, present MP from Hassan seat will become the candidate in the upcoming Parliamentary polls as well. "He has got the blessings of people and me," Deve Gowda said.

