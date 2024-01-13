AAP-Congress finalise seat-sharing for all states except Punjab: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal holds meeting with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi over seat-sharing for Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seat-sharing between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress has been finalised for all the states except Punjab, sources have said.

The settlement was reached as Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

The meeting was held at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi, a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which commences on Sunday.

According to sources, the details of the seat-sharing as to which party will contest on how many seats will be announced later.

Arvind Kejriwal was seeking time to meet Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge ever since the Delhi Amendment Bill was brought in the Parliament but he didn't get time.

Even in the first meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc in Patna, Rahul Gandhi refused to have a one-to-one meeting with Kejriwal. But the leaders finally held one-on-one talks today. The meeting took place for over one and a half hours.

I.N.D.I.A bloc holds virtual meet, discuss key issues including seat-sharing

Earlier today, I.N.D.I.A bloc members held a virtual meeting to discuss issues including who will be the chairperson, convenor of the alliance. Seat sharing was also one of the top agenda for meeting.

During the meeting, Nitish Kumar was offered the convenor post but he declined it and proposed Lalu Yadav's name. Mallikarjun Kharge was named as the chairperson of the opposition's bloc.

ALSO READ | 'Agar aesa hai toh...': Nitish Kumar proposes Lalu's name for I.N.D.I.A bloc convenor in Oppn meet