Delhi is world's most polluted city, says report; Kolkata takes second spot

Delhi world's most polluted city: New Delhi has topped the chart as the most polluted city in the world as per the global analysis of air quality. While Delhi took the top spot, another Indian city, Kolkata, was number 2 according to the report, Air Quality and Health in Cities, released by US-based Health Effects Institute on Wednesday.

Kano city in Nigeria was at the third spot while Peru’s Lima took the fourth position, according to the report.

The report analyses pollution and its health effects from it in more than 7,000 cities around the globe. The analysis was done focusing on two of the most harmful pollutants, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO 2).

The two Indian cities, Delhi and Kolkata, sadly secured the first and second in the list of top-10 most polluted cities, when PM2.5 levels were compared.

The report assimilates data on associated health impacts caused by these pollutants from exposure to pollution in 7,239 cities between 2010 to 2019. Out of them, 1,503 are from South Asia.

The report has used data from satellite imagery and ground measurements. The report was made from publicly available data across 3,787 air quality monitoring stations in 63 countries for PM2.5, and 5,220 air quality monitors from 58 countries for NO2.

However, when the highest disease burden from PM 2.5-related ailment is seen, Beijing is the worst with 124 attributable deaths per 100,000 people. In this comparison, Delhi comes at the 6th spot with 106 deaths per 100,000 while Kolkata stands at 8 with 99. Five Chinese cities were in the top 20.

