Delhi: Woman alleges attempt on life by in-laws; DCW steps in

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The DCW said the woman is presently admitted to a hospital in a very serious condition.

A 30-year-old woman has alleged that she was pushed from the balcony of her house by her in-laws, following which the Delhi Police has registered a case, officials said. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), in a statement, said it received a complaint from the victim's family.

The DCW sent a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking registration of an FIR and arrest of the accused immediately. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, "Based on the statement of the victim, medico-legal case and enquiries conducted in the matter so far, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered and investigation has been taken up."

In a video, which was posted by DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Twitter, the woman alleged that she was pushed by her in-laws while she was standing on the balcony. The DCW has asked the Delhi Police to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the matter till Monday evening.

The woman's father told the DCW that he received a call on Friday informing him that his daughter was admitted to a hospital after falling from the stairs of her house. He alleged that when he went to his daughter's house, her neighbours told him that she was pushed off from a height. He stated that his daughter's in-laws have been harassing her since she was married three years ago, the statement said.

The DCW said the woman is presently admitted to a hospital in a very serious condition. It also asked the police to record the statement of the woman before the magistrate in the hospital itself.

