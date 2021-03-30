Image Source : PTI Warm morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles above normal

Delhiites woke up to a clear sky on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent.

The weather office predicted strong surface winds during the day time.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the poor category. The air quality index (AQI) was 202 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Monday, the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March since March 31, 1945.

