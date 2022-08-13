Delhi weather update: Yamuna river continues to flow over danger mark, flood alert issued

Highlights Delhi's Yamuna river continued to flow over the danger mark for the second day today.

Delhi weather update: Delhi's Yamuna river continued to flow over the danger mark for the second day today, as heavy rains lashed upper catchment areas in the city. This has led the authorities to intensify evacuation efforts in low-lying areas. The swollen Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi today. The flood control room said the water level reached 205.99 metres at 5 am. A forecast said the water level is likely to touch the 206-metre mark around 5 pm and remain stable thereafter.

The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres around 4 pm on Friday following heavy rain in upper catchment areas, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said around 2,300 people had been evacuated from low-lying areas in his district and shifted to safer places till Friday night.

Flood alert in Delhi

A flood alert is declared in Delhi when the discharge rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar crosses the 1 lakh-cusecs mark. People living near the floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated then, an official said.

The Delhi flood control room reported a discharge rate of around 17,000 cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage at 6 am. It was 1.49 lakh cusecs at 1 am on Saturday and 2.21 lakh cusec at 3 pm on Thursday. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

The flood control department on Thursday advised all sector officers to keep a vigil in their respective areas and take necessary action at vulnerable points by deploying the requisite number of quick-reaction teams to warn people residing within river embankments. Thirty-four boats and mobile pumps have been deployed in low-lying areas.

"Around 37,000 people who live in Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding.

A flood control plan has been with all departments concerned," Banka said.

People evacuated from low-lying areas in the floodplains are being shifted to temporary structures like tents and permanent buildings like schools in safer areas.

Light to moderate rainfall likely today onwards

The India Meteorological (IMD) had earlier predicted that the national capital could witness light to moderate spells of rains from today. The trough will shift towards the north for a brief period, which may lead to rains, IMD had said. Only marginal relief is expected, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather.

Thereafter, it is likely to weaken due to the development of a cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal which is predicted to intensify into a low-pressure area.

