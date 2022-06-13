Delhi to get much-needed respite from heatwave soon: Rains expected from THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The latest heatwave spell began on June 2 amid the absence of strong western disturbances.

The scorching heatwave continued to affect parts of Delhi on Monday with several places recording 46 degree celsius and above. Although some respite from the heat is expected in the next two days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the city had recorded the highest night temperature on a June day in four years at 32.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 26 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The city has seen six heatwave spells this summer, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49 degrees Celsius at some places. The latest heatwave spell began on June 2 amid the absence of strong western disturbances and an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

Delhi NCR to expect rains from June 16

Pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up by June 16 while the maximum temperatures may dip by seven to eight notches in the subsequent two-three days.

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies and a drizzle in Delhi on Tuesday. The mercury will dip to 41 degrees Celsius by Wednesday and a major respite from the scorching heat is likely from June 16, according to the IMD.

Thundershowers, cloudy sky, gusty winds and light rainfall are predicted on the coming weekend. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory may dip to 36 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather said, "The pre-monsoon activity will become stronger in north India, barring west Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, from June 19-20. The monsoon will continue to progress simultaneously. The rain deficit will be compensated for."

Monsoon arrives in Gujarat

The southwest monsoon arrived in Gujarat on Monday, two days ahead of schedule, bringing heavy showers to Mahisagar district and some other parts of the state, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The conditions were favourable for further advancement of the monsoon in some parts of Gujarat, the IMD centre at Ahmedabad said in a bulletin on Monday afternoon. Rainfall and thunderstorm are expected in parts of the state during the next five days, the official said.

"The southwest monsoon entered Gujarat on Monday. Generally, the expected date of the arrival of monsoon in the state is June 15," Manorama Mohanty, head of the meteorological centre.

(With Inputs from PTI)

