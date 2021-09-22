Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi weather today: IMD issues extremely bad weather warning for NCR

The meteorological department has issued a warning for extremely bad weather in Delhi on Wednesday with the possibility of waterlogging and disruption of traffic.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and Deeg in Rajasthan.

It was a warm Tuesday in Delhi with some parts of the national capital witnessing rain in the latter part of the day, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in a few areas.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker for the national capital, recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm. Lodhi Road, the Ridge area, Noida and Pitampura recorded 1 mm, 17.6 mm, 2 mm and 7 mm of rainfall respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. There was a massive traffic jam on Rohtak Road owing to waterlogging on the Mundka underpass. Commuters also experienced traffic snarls in central Delhi and Lutyens' Delhi.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- green, (all is well); yellow (severely bad weather); orange (warning for extremely bad weather) and red (extremely bad weather conditions).

