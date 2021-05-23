Dust engulfs parts of Delhi, visibility decreased; thunderstorms likely

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Dust engulfs parts of Delhi, visibility decreased

The national capital was seen engulfed in dust on Sunday, which led to a decreased visibility. Visuals from Delhi, as shared by news agency ANI, showed dust in the environment.

On Saturday, the national capital experienced pleasant weather as the skies remained partly cloudy and the maximum temperature settled five notches below the season's average at 35.1 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The city received light to moderate rainfall during the last three days due to a western disturbance and the sky is likely to remain cloudy on Sunday with a possibility of thunder and lightning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said.

The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to hover around 37 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

Saturday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal, it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below the normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered ‘light’, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm is ‘moderate’, 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm ‘heavy’, and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 is ‘very heavy’. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall.

