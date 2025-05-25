Heavy rain lashes NCR after IMD's red alert, Delhi faces waterlogging as car submerged on Minto Road | Video Delhi rains: The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana's Karnal and Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

New Delhi:

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds battered several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring regions on Sunday (May 25) night, following a 'red alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of severe thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 km per hour. The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana's Jhajjar.

Parts of Delhi face severe waterlogging after heavy rains and thunderstorm

Severe waterlogging was reported in several parts of Delhi after heavy rains and thunderstorm struck the national capital in the early hours of Sunday. Areas affected include Moti Bagh, Minto Road, and near Delhi Airport Terminal 1. Visuals from Delhi's Minto Road show a car submerged due to severe waterlogging caused by the heavy rainfall.

Weather conditions impact some flight operations at Delhi airport

Flight operations were disrupted at the Delhi airport on Sunday due to heavy rains and winds. In a post on X at 3.59 am, IndiGo said adverse weather conditions over Delhi had led to temporary disruptions in flight operations. "While the weather is gradually easing, some airside congestion remains. We assure you that flight movements are steadily resuming as conditions permit," the airline said.

In another post at 5:54 am, it said, with clearer skies over Delhi, flight operations are back to normal. According to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, many flights have been delayed and some cancelled at the airport, and the average delay was over 30 minutes for departures.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport.

Earlier on Saturday (May 24), IMD issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours. The alert is part of a Nowcast warning based on the current weather conditions. According to the IMD, a thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest. Under its influence, severe thunderstorm or dust-raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) will likely affect parts of the city in the next 1 to 2 hours.

The weather department urged residents to take necessary precautions. The IMD has cautioned people to avoid open spaces and not to take shelter under trees. They have also asked citizens to avoid weak walls or unstable structures and stay away from water bodies.

Possible impacts from the thunderstorm include tree uprooting and branch breaking. Crops like bananas and papaya could suffer moderate damage, and dry tree limbs might fall due to strong winds. Dust storms may also occur in some parts of the city.

Authorities have urged people to remain alert and take all necessary precautions to stay safe. Recently, on Wednesday, a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds. The winds blew at speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, accompanied by light rainfall earlier in the evening. Power disruptions were reported in several areas across the capital after an intense dust storm, followed by thunderstorms, hail, and rain lashed parts of Delhi.