Delhi witnesses warm, clear sky; low wind speed likely to degrade air quality

Delhiites woke up to a warm morning and a clear sky with the minimum temperature settling at 10.1 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department said. The air quality in the region has improved significantly to moderate category, according to the SAFAR India Air Quality Service.

The relative humidity in the city was at 8.30 am was 83 per cent. The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the daytime.

The air quality in the capital has improved with the Air Quality Index recorded 149 in the moderate category.

"AQI today indicates moderate air quality. Relatively high wind speed today kept AQI moderate," SAFAR noted.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

However, the AQI is likely to degrade slightly due to low wind speed and weak dispersion, said SAFAR.

On Tuesday, the AQI is expected to improve to lower end of moderate due to relatively high temperature and wind speed causing strong ventilation. From February 23 onwards low wind speeds are likely to degrade air quality to poor, SAFAR said.

