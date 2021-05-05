Image Source : PTI Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in parts of Delhi: DJB

Drinking water supply will remain affected in parts of Delhi from May 6 to May 8 due to an alarming dip in raw water supply through the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said.

The supply from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants has been "adversely" hit due to the reduction in release of raw water into the river and depletion of water level at Wazirabad pond, a statement said.

Water supply in parts of Central Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and cantonment areas will remain affected in "the morning and the evening" for the next three days. The situation is likely to persist till the pond level improves to normal, the utility said.

At present, the pond level at Wazirabad pond is 667.2 feet against the normal of 674.5 feet.

Delhi Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha had on Saturday said the depleting water levels in the Yamuna is leading to a shortage of drinking water in several parts of Delhi and may also affect hospitals in the city in the coming days.

He had urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to release more raw water into the Yamuna so that sufficient drinking water is available for the national capital.

The water from Wazirabad pond is drawn for treatment at Wazirabad, Okhla and Chandrawal treatment plants.

