Delhi records 20,960 COVID-19 cases, 311 deaths

Delhi records 20,960 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 311 deaths

Delhi recorded as many as 20,960 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 12.53 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 18,063. As many as 311 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 79,491 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 12,53,902 in the national capital, including 11,43,980 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 91,859, of which 52,296 are in home isolation.

